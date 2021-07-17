NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $182.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.39.

NYSE NKE opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $2,428,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,118 shares of company stock valued at $61,655,150 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 167,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in NIKE by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 3,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

