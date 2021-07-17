Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) SVP Dawn N. Edwards Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00.

Shares of Nkarta stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 268,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

NKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nkarta by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

