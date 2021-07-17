Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.15. 14,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 332,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,290 shares of company stock worth $676,206. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

