Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Buys New Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Photronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 368,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,970. The stock has a market cap of $789.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $723,639. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

