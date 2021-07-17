Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Has $10.40 Million Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483,931 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 124,490 shares during the quarter. SunCoke Energy comprises about 4.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 1.79% of SunCoke Energy worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 353,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.15. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

