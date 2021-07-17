Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Makes New Investment in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 348,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger comprises about 1.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $12,000,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at about $6,000,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at about $4,434,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at about $4,336,000.

Shares of BRPMU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

