Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 0.47% of Roth CH Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of ROCC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.