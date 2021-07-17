Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 66,500 Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,996,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPHY opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

