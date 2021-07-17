Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $621,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of THO stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

