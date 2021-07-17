Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $759,000 in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRNGU. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,060,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,060,000.

NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

