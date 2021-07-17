Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $777,000 Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

