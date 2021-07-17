Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,000 Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Datto by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,312,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 261,195 shares of company stock worth $7,043,938 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.69.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

