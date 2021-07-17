Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 472,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,662.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nongfu Spring from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nongfu Spring in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NNFSF remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

