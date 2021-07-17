Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,736 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fulton Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,197 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULT opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FULT. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 15,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $262,314.03. Also, EVP Bernadette M. Taylor sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $40,033.40. Insiders sold 34,015 shares of company stock worth $590,836 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

