Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $1.14 Million in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 18,066.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 41,734 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $156.72 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.58.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In related news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,254 shares of company stock worth $55,714,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

