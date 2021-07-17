Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 530,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,990,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 548,120 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Transocean by 180.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,847 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $323,596.50. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. Insiders bought 6,910,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,545,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.