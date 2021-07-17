Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

