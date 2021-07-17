Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $246.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

