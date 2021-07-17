Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,009 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,731,310 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $121.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.