Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $209,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,054. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.69. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.