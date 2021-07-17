Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $1,478,334.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $1,478,334.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.87 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

