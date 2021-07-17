Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $108.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.64.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $2,011,800.00. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,276 shares of company stock worth $18,530,631. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.