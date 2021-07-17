Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Annexon were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Annexon by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $77,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

ANNX stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $879.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

