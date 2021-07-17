Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 617,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Heritage Commerce worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 515,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.40 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $685.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.