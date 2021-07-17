Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR opened at $25.03 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $385.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

