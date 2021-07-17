Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of ChannelAdvisor worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.12. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $677.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

