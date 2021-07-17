Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,965 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCRR. Wedbush dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

