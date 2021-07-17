Northern Trust Corp Sells 91,029 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,029 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Gannett worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCI shares. started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $689.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

