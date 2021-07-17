Northwood Liquid Management LP Buys 847,338 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 190.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,338 shares during the quarter. Mack-Cali Realty comprises about 6.7% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northwood Liquid Management LP owned 1.42% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $20,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 43.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 71,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 532,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 360,188 shares of company stock worth $5,948,517 over the last three months. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

