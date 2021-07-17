Northwood Liquid Management LP Purchases New Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. CorePoint Lodging makes up approximately 0.9% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLG stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $13.97. 588,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,599. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.13.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

