NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Trading Down 4.9%

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 75,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,391,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.