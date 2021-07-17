NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.58. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 537,024 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.43% and a negative return on equity of 115.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.