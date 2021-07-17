Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVZMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.37. 4,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.