NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.00

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $16.13. NSK shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 1,472 shares changing hands.

NPSKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NSK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NSK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter.

NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

