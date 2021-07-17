NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NCNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 364,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NuCana by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNA opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). Analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

