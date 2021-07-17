Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 1,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 422,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $677,126 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

