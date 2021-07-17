Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.51

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 3780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,384,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

