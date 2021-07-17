Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $47,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.69 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

