Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429,860 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of First Horizon worth $50,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in First Horizon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

