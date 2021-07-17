Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $52.28 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 195.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 793,209 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Royalty Pharma worth $52,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,713.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,798,289 shares of company stock worth $149,998,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.20. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

