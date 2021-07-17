Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $55.34 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Saia worth $55,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Saia by 999.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Saia by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.31. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.79.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

