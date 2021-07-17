Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Arch Capital Group worth $48,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 190,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 721.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,704 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.08 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $222,313.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,041.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

