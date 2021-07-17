Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $49,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,219.80.

SAM stock opened at $925.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,025.88. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $629.83 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

