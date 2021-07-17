Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,892 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,892 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $53,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

CINF opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

