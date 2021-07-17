Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NXC opened at $16.33 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.