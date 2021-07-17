Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 235.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 344,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSE:NAN opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

