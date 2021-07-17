Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. 126,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,345,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,504,000 after buying an additional 216,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 596,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,723 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51,473 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

