Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. 126,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $14.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
