Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 605.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $220,000.

NYSE:NBB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 44,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

