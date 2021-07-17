NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NUVSF. TD Securities upgraded NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial cut NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NuVista Energy stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

