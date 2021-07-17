NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NV5 Global stock opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,470 shares of company stock worth $6,184,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

